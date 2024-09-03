Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.00

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.75). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.75), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Downing One VCT Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £102.84 million and a P/E ratio of 950.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.
About Downing One VCT
Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.
