Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 784,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

DOCMF stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

About Dr. Martens

Further Reading

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

