Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 784,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
DOCMF stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.03.
About Dr. Martens
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Martens
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.