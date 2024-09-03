Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 12.4% in August

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
NYSE DX opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $809.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynex Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dynex Capital
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.