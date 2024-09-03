Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $28,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,518,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $44,527,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 243.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,762,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,782,000 after purchasing an additional 118,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:ESI opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
