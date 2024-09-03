Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $556.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $557.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $532.80 and a 200 day moving average of $525.65.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

