Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,768,000 after buying an additional 261,623 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 224.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

DTE opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

