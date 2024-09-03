Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after buying an additional 310,361 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after buying an additional 257,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after buying an additional 217,894 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,606,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,443,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,870,000 after acquiring an additional 462,228 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

