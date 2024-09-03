Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

NYSE:WMT opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

