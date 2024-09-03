Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. United Community Bank grew its position in Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

