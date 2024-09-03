Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $314.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

