Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.