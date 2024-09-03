Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJH stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

