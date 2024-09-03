Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $674,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OMC opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

