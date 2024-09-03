Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $702,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,035 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 773,182 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 536,494 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of HP by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 311,315 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,495 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in HP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 89,087 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 7.2% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. HP’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

