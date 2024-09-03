Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

