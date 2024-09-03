Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

