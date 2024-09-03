ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.5 days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

ElringKlinger stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

About ElringKlinger

Further Reading

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

