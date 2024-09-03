Embree Financial Group Buys New Position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM)

Embree Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Embree Financial Group owned 0.52% of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF alerts:

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZEM opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.