Embree Financial Group Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,689,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,403,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

