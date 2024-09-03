EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Update

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 402.0 days.
EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMSHF opened at $813.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $827.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $771.39. EMS-CHEMIE has a one year low of $652.00 and a one year high of $855.98.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
