EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Update

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 402.0 days.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMSHF opened at $813.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $827.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $771.39. EMS-CHEMIE has a one year low of $652.00 and a one year high of $855.98.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

