Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

