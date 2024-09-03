Equitable Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 487 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 13,659.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $580.59 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

