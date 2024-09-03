Equitable Trust Co. Buys 464 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 106.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

