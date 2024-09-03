Equitable Trust Co. Buys 6,230 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

