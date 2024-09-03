Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $259.47 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

