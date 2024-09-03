Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays lowered SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

SiTime stock opened at $144.66 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $165.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.01 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $131,703.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,059.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $107,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $131,703.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,059.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,005 shares of company stock worth $6,608,878. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

