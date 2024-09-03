Equitable Trust Co. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $74,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $605,272.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $303,386.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,016 shares in the company, valued at $897,758.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

