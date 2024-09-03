Equitable Trust Co. Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Several analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

