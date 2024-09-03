Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after buying an additional 1,380,724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $144,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after buying an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $128,382,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $158.31 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $159.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.69 and a 200-day moving average of $142.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

