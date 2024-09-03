Equitable Trust Co. Makes New $344,000 Investment in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,499 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,979,943.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,132.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,620. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $112.13. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

