Equitable Trust Co. Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

