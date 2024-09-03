Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,859,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after buying an additional 2,546,886 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $290,514,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19,048.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,442,227,000 after buying an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BX opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.38. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.