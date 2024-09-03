Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,030 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $284.18 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.67 and a fifty-two week high of $284.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

