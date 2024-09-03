Equitable Trust Co. Sells 261 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,746,378,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,147,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.66 and a 200 day moving average of $271.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $375.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.88.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

