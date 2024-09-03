Equitable Trust Co. Sells 4,162 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

