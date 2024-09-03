Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5,605.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 200,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.