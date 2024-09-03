Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKYF opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. Eskay Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.76.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

