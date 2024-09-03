Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 338 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $234.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.32.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

View Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.