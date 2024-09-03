Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 575 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,751,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

