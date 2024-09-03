Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,393 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $101.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.