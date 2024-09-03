Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $438.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $64.79.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.