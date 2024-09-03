Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

