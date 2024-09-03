Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $451,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,199,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,044,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $72,265,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $138.71 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average is $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

