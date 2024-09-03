Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.