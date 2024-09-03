Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

LHX stock opened at $236.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $245.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,122 shares of company stock worth $7,612,739. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.