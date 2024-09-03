Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,162 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

