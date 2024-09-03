Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Clorox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $158.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.45. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $159.05. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.