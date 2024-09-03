Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,856 Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Central Securities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $35,000. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CET opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. Central Securities Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

