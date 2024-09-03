Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.