Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 150,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLMI stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $25.94.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

